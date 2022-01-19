Lady Tigers falter in final half in loss to Waskom

WASKOM — Waskom held Troup to six points in the second half and the Lady Wildcats went on to stop the Lady Tigers, 46-30, on Tuesday night at Wildcat Gymnasium.
Waskom (15-5, 5-2) is currently in third place in the District 16-3A standings, with Troup (13-13, 4-4) holding down the No. 4 spot.
Jessie Minnix' 10 points was a team high for the Troup. Minnix, who leads Troup with a 12.4 points per game average, was coming off of a 25-point effort against Elysian Fields on Friday.
Ashja Franklin knocked down eight points and Sarah Neel pitched in seven.
Troup will host Harlton at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
