Lady Tigers lash Winona, 19-0

WINONA — The Troup High School softball team moved to 2-0 in district play on Thursday by trouncing Winona, 19-0 (3 innings, mercy rule) in Winona.
Troup, who improved to 9-6-1 overall, will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday by traveling to Gladewater.
Three Lady Tigers, Karsyn Williamson, Lindsay Davis and Maddy Griffin had a multi-hit game for head coach Sam Weeks' club.
Williamson collected three hits and drove in a run, Davis stroked a pair of inside-the-park home runs and drove in six runs and Griffin picked up a couple of hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
Haylee Priest clubbed a triple and had three RBI, with Tara Wells and Mia Beason each adding a double and an RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Kacie Young singled and drove in two of the Troup runs.
The Lady Tigers churned out 14 hits in the game.
Davis was the winning pitcher of record. She gave up two hits and fanned three.
Weeks said that she was able to empty the bench, giving all the Lady Tigers some game action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.