Lady Tigers' late rally falls short

From left, Maddie Griffin and Bailey Blanton of Troup defender against an Elysian Fields player on Tuesday at Tiger Gymnasium. The Lady Jackets nipped the Lady Tigers, 36-30.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

TROUP — The Troup High School girls basketball fought for 32 minutes on Tuesday night on their home court before being defeated, 36-30, by Elysian Fields.

Troup (4-15, 1-6) fell behind 27-23 going into the fourth quarter, but managed to outscore the playoff-contending Lady Jackets, 13-9, in the final period.

Bailey Blanton and Sarah Neel scored eight points apiece for Troup, with Jessie Minnix knocking down six, Karsyn Williamson pitching in five and Chloie Haugeberg netting three.

Elysian Fields got 17 points each from Madison Edwards and Christen Williams.

The Lady Tigers will visit Harleton on Friday.

 

 

