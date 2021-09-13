Lady Tigers lose, 3-1, to No. 12 West Rusk

TROUP — West Rusk continues to flirt with a top ten ranking, and after claiming a 3-1 victory over Troup on Friday afternoon in Troup, this may just be the week that the girls from New London move up to join the best-of-the-best in Class 3A.
The Lady Raiders, ranked No. 12 in the state, jumped out to a 2-0 lead after stopping the Lady Tigers 25-21, 25-17 early on.
Troup (10-14, 0-2) came back in the third set to win, 25-29.
In Game 4 West Rusk posted a 25-18 win to end the match.
Bailey Blanton swatted down 12 kills to go along with three assists and eight digs for the Lady Tigers.
Chloie Haugeberg made six kills, an ace, five digs and a block, while Tara Wells chipped in four kills, 15 assists and five digs.
Karsyn Williamson led the Lady Tigers with 16 digs — she also was credited with a kill.
Troup will step out of conference play to entertain Garrison on Tuesday evening. The varsity match should get under way around 6:30 p.m.
