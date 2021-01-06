Lady Tigers lose a nail biter to West Rusk

TROUP — The upset-minded Troup Lady Tigers nearly accomplished their mission of defeating West Rusk on Tuesday night, but in the end it was the Lady Raiders that sewed up a 39-35 win.
Troup (3-14, 0-5) outscored West Rusk 23-20 in the second half as the Lady Tigers fought hard to make up ground after the Lady Raiders (4-14, 3-2) owned a 19-12 advantage at the break.
Sarah Neel of Troup was the game's top pointer maker, scoring 14.
Jessie Minnix added 13, Bailey Blanton pitched in four, followed by Ashja Franklin (3) and Maddy Griffin (1).
The Lady Raiders were led offensively by Piper Morton with 13.
At 5 p.m. Friday Troup will make the short trip to Arp.
