Lady Tigers lose a nailbiter to Tyler HEAT, 33-32

TROUP - In a back-and-forth game, the Tyler HEAT warmed up late to overtake the Troup Lady Tigers, 33-32, at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Troup led 20-17 at halftime and extended their margin to five points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tyler HEAT won the fourtn stanza, 8-2, to come away with the victory.
The Lady Tigers' Qhenja Jordan led all players with 14 points, followed by Ashja Franklin with eight.
Troup's Bailey Blanton knocked in seven points and Sarah Neel scored three.
Franklin sank two shots from beyond the arc while Blanton and Neel accounted for one triple each.
The Tyler HEAT were paced offensively by Kait Thomas and Emma Kirksey with nine points apiece.
Troup (1-1) will look to bounce back on Friday by traveling to Joaquin.
