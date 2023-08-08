TROUP – The Troup Lady Tiger volleyball team successfully launched the 2023 campaign Monday night by handing Overton’s Lady Mustangs a 3-1 defeat at Tiger Gymnasium.
Game scores were 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14.
The Lady Tigers lost four starters to graduation from last season’s team that posted a 27-14 record and finished in second place behind Tatum in District 16-3A.
Troup is expected to be led by a trio of experienced seniors this fall. That group includes Bailey Blanton, Ashja Franklin and Chloie Haugeberg.
The Lady Tigers are coached by Arden Johnson (head coach), Kori Minnix and Katie York.
Troup will take part in the Tyler Tournament (Thursday through Saturday) and will be back at home on August 15 to welcome All Saints Episcopal to Tiger Gym.
The Lady Tigers will also be playing in the Brownsboro Tournament (August 17 and 19) and the Whitehouse Tournament on September 1 and 2.
The district opener is slated for September 5 when Troup hosts Elysian Fields.
