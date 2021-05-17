Lady Tigers' season ends in regional QF round

HALLSVILLE — No. 6-ranked Hughes Springs took advantage of a Troup error to push a run across the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday night as the Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Tigers, 2-1, to take the Class 3A, Region II Quarterfinal series, 2-0.
Hughes Springs took a 1-0 lead after one inning of play.
Troup came back in the top half of the third and tied the game up. That's where things stood until the Lady Mustangs were able to score the winning run.
Lindsay Davis had two hits, including a triple, for Troup and Bailey Blanton had a base hit.
Each team was held to three hits in the game.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the state, end the year with a 27-5 record.
Hughes Springs advances to play No. 1-ranked Rains in the regional semi-final round later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.