Lady Tigers send seniors off with an 18-0 win over Waskom

TROUP - The Troup Lady Tiger softball team celebrated Senior Night by plastering Waskom 18-0 (3 innings, mercy rule) on Friday night.
Playing in their final regular season game at their home field were Tara Wells and Karsyn Williamson. Student trainers Katrina Smith and Nathaniel Franklin were also recognized for their service.
Taylor Gillispie had a huge night for the Lady Tigers (18-7-1, 10-1). She struck out six of the nine Waskom batters that she faced and didn't allow a hit in earning the win in the circle. At the plate the sophomore belted her eighth home run of the season and drove in two runs.
Bailey Blanton went 2-2 at the dish, with a double and a RBI.
Wells and Williamson each had a triple.
Meanwhile, MaKayla Spencer stroked a double and drove in a run while London Driggers clubbed and base hit and collected a RBI for Troup.
The Lady Tigers will finish the regular season at West Rusk (11-0 in 16-3A) on Tuesday night. A Lady Tiger win would give Troup a share of the district championship.
