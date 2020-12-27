Lady Tigers struggle against undefeated Union Grove

In their final game before the Christmas break, Troup had the unenviable task of hosting undefeated Union Grove on Tuesday.
It was all Lady Lions as Union Grove moved to 13-0, 3-0 by downing Troup, 67-28.
The Lady Lions led 38-8 at intermission.
M. Alston led Union Grove with 22 points.
Jessie Minnix scored 11 points for Troup, Maddy Griffin added eight and Sarah Neel knocked down five.
Troup (3-10, 0-3) will look to rebound at 10 a.m. on Monday by traveling to Beckville.
