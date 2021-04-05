Lady Tigers thump Harleton, 13-1, Davis has 3 hits, fans 18

HARLETON — Lyndsay Davis most likely slept like a baby, as the old saying goes, on Friday night after going 3-3 at the plate and throwing a complete-game 2-hitter with 18 strike outs in Troup's 13-1 victory over Harleton.
Davis laced a double and drove in three runs with her bat, while Maddy Griffin went 3-3, with a double and an RBI.
Meanwhile, Karsyn Williamson collected three hits in five official trips to the plate, which included a double. She also drove in a pair of runs, stole three bases and scored four times.
Bailey Blanton doubled to highlight a three-hit night for the freshman. She also drove in two runs.
Tara Wells ripped a double for Troup.
Harleton (2-11, 2-7) led 1-0 after two innings, with Troup taking a 2-1 lead after three complete and never looking back.
Head coach Sam Weeks' Lady Tigers, ranked No. 4 in the state, are now 17-2, 9-0.
Troup will visit Tatum at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.