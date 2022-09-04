Lady Tigers top Chapel Hill, Harmony on last day of Whitehouse tourney

Chloie Haugeberg, left, of Troup goes up to score a point for her team in a match against Lindale on Saturday in the Whitehouse Tournament.

 Progress photo by Alan Luce

WHITEHOUSE - It was a busy weekend of volleyball for the Troup spikers.

The Lady Tigers (17-9) concluded play in the Whitehouse Tournament by going 2-1 on Saturday when they polished off Chapel Hill 2-0 (25-20, 25-15) and Harmony's Lady Eagles 2-1 (25-22, 27-25, 25-18).

Several of the Lady Tiger matches were against Class 4A and 5A schools as the Lady Tigers continued to play a difficult non-conference schedule.

   Sept. 3

Troup 2, Harmony 1 (25-22, 27-25, 25-18)

Kills-Bailey Blanton (14), Chloie Haugeberg (7), Qhenja Jordan (5)

Assists-Tara Wells (14), Jordan (12)

Digs-Karsyn Williamson (8), Wells (3)

Blocks- Blanton (4)

Troup 2, Chapel Hill 0 (25-20, 25-15)

Kills-Blanton (10), Haugeberg (7)

Assists-Jordan (11), Wells (10)

Aces-Blanton (4), Wells (2)

Digs-Williamson (6), Blanton (4)

Lindale 2, Troup 1 

Kills-Blanton (17)

Assists-Wells (14), Jordan (12)

Aces-Wells (3), Blanton (2)

Digs-Williamson (17)

   Sept. 2

Troup 2, All Saints 1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-22)

Kills-Blanton (9), Haugeberg (7), Jordan (7)

Assists-Williamson (11), Jordan (10)

Aces-Williamson (2)

Digs-Williamson (6), Wells (6)

Blocks-Blanton (2)

Whitehouse 2, Troup 0 (25-16, 25-14)

Kills-Blanton (4), Haugeberg (3)

Assists-Jordan (4), Wells (4)

Digs-Williamson (7)

Bullard 2, Troup 0 (25-20, 25-18)

Kills-Haugeberg (4), Ashja Franklin (3), Emory Cover (3), Blanton (3)

Assists-Jordan (9), Wells (7)

Digs-Williamson (12)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you