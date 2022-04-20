Lady Tigers top EF, 4-1, Davis sets school record for most Ks in career

TROUP — There were multiple story lines from Troup's 4-1 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday night in Troup, which was the regular-season finale for the Maroon and White.
The victory means the 21-7 Lady Tigers will represent the district as its runner-up in the UIL Class 3A, Region II playoffs that are scheduled to get under way late next weeks.
Head coach Sam Weeks' ladies finished 12-2 in conference play.
Tuesday was Senior Night in Troup, and in a special on-field ceremony prior to the start of the game, the Lady Tiger softball program recognized seniors Lindsay Davis, Maddie Griffin and Haylee Priest, who were accompanied on the field by members of their respective families.
History was made on Tuesday at Lady Tiger Park where Davis, a McNeese State University signee, set a new high water mark for most career strike outs at Troup. Davis easily surpassed the old record of 948 after fanning 18 Lady Jackets to end up with 961 Ks.
In earning the complete game win, Davis allowed one unearned run on one hit and didn't issue any walks.
All of the runs were scored in the fourth segment.
After Elysian Fields broke the scoring ice by sending one runner across the plate in the top of the inning, Troup answered by scoring four runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Bailey Blanton had two hits for Troup, while Taylor Gillispie laced a double and drove in a run.
Griffin, Davis and Priest each had a base hit, with Griffin knocking in two runs.
Payton Wells had an RBI and two stolen bases for Troup.
The Lady Tigers are slated to host Lindale at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in a warm-up game.
