Lady Tigers tune up for playoffs by crushing Elysian Fields

TROUP — Troup seniors Jessie Minnix and Maddy Griffin went out in style on Tuesday night.
Playing in their final game at Tiger Gymnasium, Minnix and Griffin dropped in 16 points each to guide the Lady Tigers to a 52-14 victory over Elysian Fields.
Troup took the suspense out of things early on by taking a 22-2 lead after one period of play.
The Lady Tigers also finished with a bang by holding the Lady Jackets scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Other scorers for Troup included Bailey Blanton (9), Sarah Neel (8) and Ashja Franklin (5).
Troup dropped in seven triples in the game with Griffin scoring four, Neel two and Franklin one.
The Lady Tigers will play Gladewater in the bi-district round of the Class 3A, Region II playoffs early next week at West Rusk High School.
