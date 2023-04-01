Lady Tigers wallop Jefferson 15-0; Wells, Spencer get 3 hits each

JEFFERSON - Troup had no difficulty in getting past Jefferson in 16-3A play on Friday night in Jefferson where the Lady Tigers prevailed 15-0.
Tara Wells, MaKayla Spencer and Karsyn Williamson all had multi-hit games for Troup (15-7-1, 7-1).
Wells led the way with a 3-4 game, which included three doubles. She also drove in three runs.
Spencer went 3-4, adding a two base knock and an RBI while Williamson tossed in a double, a single and an RBI.
Meanwhile, Sydnie Dickey clubbed a home ran and knocked in three runs while Bailey Blanton went yard and collected two RBI.
Garnering the win in the circle for Troup was Taylor Gillispie, who went five innings and allowed three hits. She rang up 10 Lady Bulldogs and walked three.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday the Lady Tigers will entertain Tatum, who are also 7-1 in conference play. Tuesday will be Teacher Appreciation Night in Troup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.