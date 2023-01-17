Ladycats upend Maidens; JHS now 2-2 in district

Palestine jumped out to a 24-9 lead after one quarter of play and the Ladycats went on to soundly defeat Jacksonville, 68-48 at John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Maidens sputtered from the start against a Palestine team that came out ready to get down to business.
Jacksonville, uncharacteristically, turned the ball over nine times in the opening stanza.
The Maidens trailed 35-22 at the break, despite the fact that sophomore Kiah Cox scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the second frame. She also collected 10 of her team-best 12 rebounds in the segment as well.
Que Que Robertson pitched in 13 points while Andrea Donnell knocked in five to go along with eight rebounds.
Jacksonville will take a 21-7, 2-2 record to Madisonville on Friday when the Maidens are slated to face the No. 7-ranked Lady Mustangs.
Palestine (13-10, 3-1) is scheduled to visit Hudson on Friday night.
