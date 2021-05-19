City of Jacksonville officials have closed Lake Jacksonville for fishing, boating and all other activities due to high water brought on by recent heavy rains.
No time frame was given as to how long the closure would last.
Alice Terry, 80, of Flint left this life to be with the Lord on May 14, 2021. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons Bobby, Gary, Ray, and John; daughters Terry, Shirley, Lisa, Carolyn, and Debra.
Kenneth Wayne Boyd, Sr., 1954-2021. Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 2-3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Graveside service will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Saturday, May 22, 2021, 3:30 p.m., Jacksonville.
