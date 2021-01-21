Lamar St. pours it on Jaguars in opener

The Jacksonville Jaguars were finally able to raise the curtain on their 2021 season on Thursday night at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Unfortunately for the JC men the fat lady sang early, as Lamar State-Port Arthur(LSPA) routed the Jags, 94-54.
Not to discredit a Seahawk team that can flat ball in the paint, and accurately shoot the three in effortless fashion, but it is worth noting that only a few hours before tip off did the entire Jag team get the medical clearance to come out of a COVID-19 quarantine that had kept them isolated in their rooms for the past 14 days.
For most of the night the JC men looked like a team that had not been on the court in two weeks, while the Seahawks appeared to be in mid-season form.
LSPA used three big runs in the opening half to take a 50-24 lead into halftime, which culminated with the Seahawks closing the half on a 13-0 scoring spurt.
LSPA dropped in 12 3-pointers compared to JC's five, and the Seahawks held the advantage in rebounding as well.
LSPA's Kantrell Burney, a 5'-11” sophomore out of Dallas (Skyline High School), led all players with 25 points, which included five treys.
Longview High School-product Phillip Washington, a true freshman, showed a lot of promise for JC.
Washington ended the night with a team-high 17 points, which included two baskets from behind the arc.
Keldrick Hayes, Jr., a sophomore from Cedar Hill by way of Dodge City Community College pitched in nine points for JC.
The Jags will be back in action at 4 p.m. on Saturday when they are scheduled to visit Tyler. The Apaches were roughed up in their opener on Wednesday when they lost to Paris, 80-52, on the Dragons' home deck.
