Lance Gamble chosen as new Alto AD/HFC

ALTO — The Alto Independent School District Board of Trustees have announced the hiring of Lance Gamble as its new athletic director and head football coach.
Gamble comes to Alto from Lufkin High School, where he served as the Panthers' defensive coordinator.
The vacancy that Gamble is filling came open earlier this spring when Ricky Meeks announced that he had accepted a similar position at Center High School.
Gamble is a 2000 graduate of Alto High School and a former Yellowjacket football player.
He is the son of Lucky Gamble, who coached football at Alto from 1993 to 2000.
