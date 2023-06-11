Landon Cook wins Texas High School Rodeo Association saddle bronc championship

ABILENE - Landon Cook of Alto came away with the saddle bronc riding championship Saturday at the Texas High School Rodeo Association Finals Rodeo.
Cook will now advance to the National Finals High School Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming in July.
The recent Alto High School graduate scored an 82 in Draw 1 to finiah ahead of the rest of the competitors.
In Draw 2, Cook received a score of 67.5 and came in third place.
Cook rebounded by garnering a score of 81 to claim top honors in the Short Go.
His overall score of 230.5 on three head distanced him from the runner-up, William Stout, who tallied an aggregate score of 216.
Landon is the younger brother of Logan Cook, who ranks in the top 30 in the PRCA world standings in saddle bronc.
