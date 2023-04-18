Landon Cook wins THSRA Region V All-Around championship

LUFKIN – Alto's Landon Cook won the Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) Region V All-Around championship over the weekend.
The event, which featured the top high school cowboys and cowgirls from throughout East Texas and portions of Louisiana, was held at the Angelina County Expo Center in Lufkin on Saturday and Sunday.
Cook, a senior at Alto High School who has signed with the Panola College rodeo team, finished with 268 points, to out finish the runner-up, Sam Shoffner (252.5) of Jasper.
Cook won first place in saddle bronc riding and came in fourth place in steer wrestling and in tie down roping.
He now advances to the THSRA State Championships, which are scheduled to take place June 1-10 at the Taylor Telcom Arena in Abilene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.