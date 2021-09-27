Langemeier's TD catch with 49 ticks left enables BH to rally for win

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Noah Langemeier hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jack Jordan with 0:49 left to play on Friday night to give Brook Hill a 23-20 win over Fort Worth Christian.
Jordan also hurled a 20-yard scoring strike to Felipe Tristan in the first half, which resulted in the Guard taking a 9-7 lead at the break.
Nick LaRocca ran for two touchdown for the winners.
In a game where every point mattered, Josh Collins went 3-3 on point after touchdown attempts.
Brook Hill improved to 4-1 with the victory, which came on homecoming at Ft. Worth Christian (0-4).
This Friday it will be Brook Hill's turn to celebrate homecoming, with Brownsboro scheduled to provide the opposition.
Friday's kick-off is slated to get under way at 7:30 p.m.
