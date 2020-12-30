LaPoyner hands Guard first loss of season

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.