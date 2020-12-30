LaPoyner hands Guard first loss of season

LaRUE — After starting off the season by going 9-0, Brook Hill came up short for the first time on Tuesday when the Guard lost, 67-49, to LaPoyner.
Brook Hill led 12-11 going into the second frame, but the Flyers outscored the Guard 15-5 in the second to take command.
Grayson Murry scored 14 points to pace the Brook Hill effort, with TyJuan Cannon and Chandler Fletcher adding 10 points each.
The Flyer defense held the Guard to 38.7% (17-44) from the field, well below Brook Hill's season average.
Brook Hill is slated to visit Quinlan Ford at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
