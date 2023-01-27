Lara scores 3 goals, Maidens bomb Madisonville, 8-0

MADISONVILLE - Evelyn Lara collected a hat trick on Friday and Jacksonville successfully opened play in its new conference, District 16-4A, by slamming Madisonville, 8-0, in Madisonville.
Scoring a goal apiece were Lauren Wade, Victoria Villanueva and Arely Romero.
Jewel McCullough supplied the Maidens with three assists.
Madisonville saw its record drop to 1-4-2, 0-1 with the loss.
The Maidens will open a two-match homestand on Tuesday night by hosting Palestine Westwood at 6:30 p.m. Westwood (7-2-1, 0-0-1) played Crockett to a 2-2 draw on Friday.
