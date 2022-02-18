Late free throws seal the deal for Lufkin in win over Jacksonville

In the third meeting of the season between the Jacksonville Indians and the Lufkin Panthers, it was the kids from Angelina County that walked off of the court at John Alexander Gymnasium with a win on Friday evening.
The Panthers hit 8-8 free throws in the final 1:37 to edge Jacksonville, 51-44, in a playoff seeding game that determined who the first and second place representatives out of District 16-5A will be when the state playoffs get under way early next week.
Jacksonville and Lufkin split their two regular season meetings, with both clubs ending the regular season with 9-1 district records.
The Panthers (32-4) will take on Texarkana Texas High and Jacksonville (26-6) will have a date with the Bobcats from Hallsville.
The date, time and locations of those affairs are to be announced.
After trailing since the 33 second mark of the third stanza, the Indians were able to tie the game, 40-40, when Vito High sank two free throws with 3:57 left in the game.
High, a Bossier Parish (La.) Community College signee, led all players with 18 points, which included three buckets from beyond the arc.
Lufkin answered by getting a 3-pointer from O'Ryan Hart, to move ahead by three with 3:18 showing on the scoreboard.
In the final 1:37, with Lufkin up by one, the game went to the charity stripe where Lufkin was perfect in the final strides.
During that same time frame, Jacksonville went to the line just once, with Devin McCuin canning both of his attempts to get the Indians to within a point, 45-44, with 1:18 left.
Lufkin then scored the final-six points of the game from the free throw line.
Also ending the night in double figures for Jacksonville was Karmelo Clayborne, who put in 10 points.
Rounding out the scoring for the Indians was McCuin (9), Jermaine Taylor (4) and Kamari Gipson (4).
Max Clemons led the Panthers in scoring by knocking in 14 points.
For a while it looked like the team that had the ball last would get the win — the fray was tied, 20-20, at intermission, with Lufkin leading 30-27 to start the final quarter.
Lufkin shot extremely well from behind the arc where they drained eight shots compared to the Indians' four.
