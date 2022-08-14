Late nights, early mornings and the answer man prepare Aiden McCown for his new role at Rusk

RUSK - Aiden McCown has had a little less than eight months to prepare himself to take over as starting quarterback at Rusk High School.
Last season McCown did everything that was asked of him - playing safety, receiver, running back, on occasion, and even on special teams, but he didn't go under center. That was for good reason, as his older brother Owen, who now plays at Colorado University, quarterbacked the Eagles last year.
"About two weeks after our season ended last season, I started throwing the football with day (former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who serves as quarterbacks coach at Rusk) as much as I could to get ready for this season," Aiden McCown said. "It's been a lot of late nights and early mornings on the practice field throwing and getting ready."
Aiden McCown said he fully knows what is expected of him this season.
"As a team we want to go all the way, of course," he said during an interview on Media Day on Saturday at Eagle Stadium. "For me, I want to be recruited as a quarterback and I want to go out and have a season to reflect that."
Aiden McCown explained there is another motivating factor that should only make him a better player this season.
"My brother (Owen) and I are pretty competitive and he had some great numbers (3,362 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and (only) four interceptions) here last year," Aiden McCown said. "It would be nice (to beat those numbers)."
After Rusk's first scrimmage on Thursday night against The Brook Hill School, Aiden McCown looks like all systems are go as to him having a fantastic season - he tossed two touchdown passes, including one that covered 70 yards.
"I was a little bit anxious at the start, but once we got out there on the field I settled down and the nerves quickly went away," Aiden McCown said.
Having thrown thousands of passes in the past few months and done high-level quarterback-specific training with an organization in Dallas, Aiden McCown truly believes he is prepared to quarterback the Eagles this season.
And, in the heat of the battles to come on Friday nights, if that isn't enough, Aiden McCown knows where to turn to.
"It means a lot to have him (Josh McCown) there on the sidelines", Aiden McCown said. "I know I can look to him for the answers and that he will have them. He has seen and done it all from a quarterback standpoint."
NOTE: Rusk is scheduled to have its final dress rehearsal on Thursday when the Eagles collide with the Spring Hill Panthers in Longview.
