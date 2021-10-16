Late rally try by Jacksonville falls short, Nac wins by 13 points

A late-game rally attempt by the Jacksonville Indians fell short and Nacogdoches was able to come away with a 27-14 win on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Golden Dragons improved to 2-5, 2-2, while Jacksonville sank to 1-6, 1-3.
With Nacogdoches ahead, 21-7, the Tribe started at its own 20-yard line and needed just eight plays to net a 49-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Ryan McCown to Cash Bearden, who was running a deep slant route.
The score came with 2:29 to go in the contest.
After the PAT by Aaron Bergara, Jacksonville had cut the Dragon lead to 21-14.
Nacogdoches answered when quarterback Isaac Jones peeled off a 46-yard run around the left side on the first play from scrimmage on the Dragons' ensuing drive to move the ball all the way down to the Indian 4-yard line.
Two plays later Jakyron Pruitt plowed in from a yard out, with 1:21 showing on the clock, which was the nail in the coffin for the Indians.
The score was Pruitt's second of the night from a yard out. Pruitt was the workhorse for the Dragons, carrying 15 times for 63 yards.
Nacogdoches got on the board first when Jones dialed up Cemodric Bland for a 75-yard touchdown on the Tribe's first play from scrimmage.
The Indians responded by marching 66 yards in 10 plays to tie the game, 7-7, following a 1-yard run by Isaiah Mallard.
The score came with 6:50 to play in the opening stanza.
The big play of the drive was a 32-yard reception by Mallard from McCown on a third-down and three play from the Dragon 33-yard line.
Nacogdoches led 21-7 at halftime after getting a Bland rushing touchdown and a 5-yard touchdown catch by D'Marea Weaver (from Mikail Lockett).
The Dragons used a two-quarterback system featuring Jones and Lockett in place of Dragon starter Gus Smith, who was unable to play due to injury.
Jacksonville shot itself in the foot a couple of times when what appeared to be promising drives were halted prematurely by interceptions.
The Tribe had driven down to the Dragon 29 late in the first half when Joe Carter picked off a McCown pass.
On the third play of the final frame, Weaver came up with an interception for the visitors after Jacksonville had moved all the way down to the Nacogdoches 33-yard line.
The Indians' lack of a running game — the Dragons held Jacksonville to a net of just 20 yards on 19 carries for the game — made for a busy evening for McCown, who went 17-45-2 for 281 yards and one touchdown.
Devin McCuin (5-71) and Kalvin Bryant (4-63) were the leading pass catchers for the Indians.
Nacogdoches, who came into the game averaging just 15 points a game, racked up 425 total yards (235 passing, 190 rushing).
District play continues for the Tribe next Friday night when Jacksonville will make the long trip to Texarkana to take on undefeated Texas High, who blanked Pine Tree 38-0 on Friday.
The Dragons will entertain Hallsville next Friday.
