Late touchdown sends Quinlan Ford to 42-35 victory over Bullard

QUINLAN - Quinlan Ford came from behind to upset Bullard 43-35 in Quinlan on Friday night.
Bullard (1-2) led 28-16 to start the fourth quarter.
Ayden Barrett passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bullard offense. He completed 12-of-32 pass attempts and tossed a 62-yard scoring strike to Clifford Douglas, who was Bullard's top receiver (4-105, 1 touchdown).
Quasy Warren carried 13 times for 91 yards and added a rushing touchdown for Bullard.
C.J. Baker went 5-for-5 on point after touchdown attempts.
Trey Martin and Mickey Ray were the leading tacklers for Bullard, with 11 and nine stops, respectively.\Ray also had a quarterback sack and a tackle for loss.
Meanwhile, Case Bowman picked off a pass for Bullard and Asa Rodberg recovered a fumble.
Quinlan Ford racked up 489 total yards to Bullard's 320.
Bullard will be back at Panther Stadium on Friday to host Mineola. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.