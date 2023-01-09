Three boy's basketball teams representing Cherokee and southern Smith County are ranked in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll, which came out Monday morning.
In Class 4A, the Bullard Panthers (18-4), who recently won the Whataburger Tournament in the Metroplex, are ranked No. 13.
Jacksonville (14-6), who defeated Livingston on the road and lost to highly-regarded Lufkin last week, came in at No. 22 in Class 4A.
The top three teams in Class 4A are Dallas Carter (18-2), Faith Family (17-2) and Silsbee (13-11).
Brook Hill (11-6) reentered the TAPPS, Class 4A poll, at the No. 10 spot after a blowout triumph over Coram Deo to open league play on Friday at Herrington Gymnasium.
None of the local and area girl's basketballs teams are ranked this week.
