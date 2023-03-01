BULLARD - It was an exciting night at the ole ballpark on Tuesday for Brook Hill softball fans.
Brook Hill's Bethany Lavender clouted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Lady Guard a 9-8 victory over Frankston.
The win was Brook Hill head softball coach Anthony Springer's 200th-careeer win as well. Springer has been actively involved in youth softball for many years and also serves as the pitching coach for the No.4-ranked University of Texas Tyler softball team.
Brook Hill batters stroked 13 hits in the triumph over the Lady Indians. Lavender went 4-4 with a double to go along with her homer. She had three RBI in the game.
Menah Hardy also had a night to remember at the plate. She hammered out a triple and two doubles.
Karmen Miller went 3-4, which included a pair of doubles and three RBI.
Landry McNeel added a base hit and an RBI for the Lady Guard.
Miller, a sophomore, got the win in the circle for Brook Hill. She gave up two earned runs on six hits, fanned 16 and walked two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.