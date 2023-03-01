Lavender walk-off HR gives Lady Guard win over Frankston and Coach Springer 200th-career win

ANTHONY SPRINGER, head softball coach

               The Brook Hill School

 Source - The Brook Hill School

BULLARD - It was an exciting night at the ole ballpark on Tuesday for Brook Hill softball fans.

Brook Hill's Bethany Lavender clouted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Lady Guard a 9-8 victory over Frankston.

The win was Brook Hill head softball coach Anthony Springer's 200th-careeer win as well. Springer has been actively involved in youth softball for many years and also serves as the pitching coach for the No.4-ranked University of Texas Tyler softball team.

Brook Hill batters stroked 13 hits in the triumph over the Lady Indians. Lavender went 4-4 with a double to go along with her homer. She had three RBI in the game.

Menah Hardy also had a night to remember at the plate. She hammered out a triple and two doubles.

Karmen Miller went 3-4, which included a pair of doubles and three RBI.

Landry McNeel added a base hit and an RBI for the Lady Guard.

Miller, a sophomore, got the win in the circle for Brook Hill. She gave up two earned runs on six hits, fanned 16 and walked two.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you