Lufkin moved to 7-0 in district and 15-4-1 overall on Friday evening at Summers Norman Field where th Panthers routed Jacksonville, 13-1, in six innings.
The Pack led, 6-1, after five innings and added eight runs the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach for the Tribe.
Hayden Thompson and Thad Hoffpauir had two hits each for Jacksonville.
Koda Canady, one of three Jacksonville pitches that saw duty on the mound, worked four innings and allowed six runs (none earned) on six hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Canady was the losing pitcher of record.
Sam Flores belted a pair of doubles for Lufkin and drove in one for the Pack.
Jacksonville (6-12, 2-5) will play at home on Tuesday when Whitehouse comes to town. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
