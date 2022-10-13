Lee, Kilgore men, TVCC women tabbed for top finishes by Region XIV coaches

The Region XIV basketball coaches have spoken and they like the Lee College Rebels to win the South Zone title in the upcoming season, while Kilgore College was tabbed to finish at the top of the pack in the East.
On the women's side, Trinity Valley Community College edged Blinn College for the top honors.
The selections were revealed on Wednesday at the region's annual Media Day, which was hosted by Trinity Valley Community College this year.
Lee garnered 10 first place votes and finished with 94 points, with Blinn picking up three first place votes and checking in with 73 points.
Lamar State-Port Arthur also amassed 73 points.
Angelina College (60), Coastal Bend College (37), Jacksonville College (31) and Victoria College (24) rounded out the predicted order of finish.
Head coach Louis Truscott's Jaguars garnered one first place vote.
In the East Zone, Kilgore was a unanimous pick to win the division. The Rangers raked in 98 points, followed by Navarro College (65), Trinity Valley (64), Tyler Junior College (58), Bossier Parish (La.) CC (42), Paris Junior College (32) and Panola College (32).
In the women's poll, Trinity Valley picked up four first place nods and 76 points, while Blinn earned five top-spot votes and 75 points.
Angelina (54) was voted to finish in third place, followed by Kilgore (48), defending National Champion Tyler (46), Paris (41), Jacksonville (30), Panola (25) and Coastal Bend (10).
Bossier Parish (La.) no longer sponsors a women's basketball team.
Lady Jaguar head coach Terry Gray has done a major roster overhaul since last season.
The JC women are comprised of 12 freshman, a sophomore transfer and a sophomore red shirt.
"We have some height this year, which will help us compete better in Region XIV," Gray said.
The Lady Jags have five players that stand at least 6-feet tall. That group includes 6'-4' Grace Okih from Lagos, Nigeria, 6'-3" Keasia Robinson from Houston and JJ Schmaltz (6'-2") out of League City.
Gray said the team has been playing well in the preseason scrimmages and that everyone is eager to get started.
"We are still working on getting the right combinations on the court and getting everyone used to playing with one another," he said.
Gray said that he knows what it takes to get a large group of freshman ready for the rigors of conference play having coached an all-freshman team at Howard College in the past.
The Lady Jags are scheduled to open the season at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 by hosting the Jarvis Christian junior varsity team.
