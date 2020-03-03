Leter spurs JC men to 100-92 win over Panola in regional tourney

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Jacksonville College Jaguars are moving on to the second round of the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament.
The No.9-seeded Jaguars upended Panola, the No. 8 seed, 100-92, on Tuesday afternoon in the tournament opener at the Centenary College Gold Dome.
Dancell Leter, a 6'-7” freshman out of Paramaribo, Suriname, scored 23 points and came down with 16 rebounds to spark JC (17-12) to victory.
The Jags were on fire out of the gate and led the Ponies 48-37 at the break.
Panola (19-12) closed the gap a bit in the second half, but not enough to deny the Jags a win.
JC got a superb effort from its reserves, who scored 58 points. Conversely the Ponies' non starters put in 21 points.
The Jags excelled in the rebounding department by amassing 46 board compared to Panola's 31.
JC continued a late-season trend of being lethal from the free throw line. The Jags sank 29-31 (93.5-percent) from the charity line compared to Panola hitting at a 75-percent (18-24) clip.
LaMarcus Donahue pumped in 20 points for the Jags, while Henry Hampton and Justin Blunt added 14 apiece.
Nicholas Gazelas finished with 13 points.
Kelyn Pennie led the Ponies, who are coached by former JC head coach Aaron Smith, with 21 points.
Head coach Louis Turcott's Jagmen will next face No. 1-seed Tyler Junior College, who is also ranked No. 11 in the nation, at 1 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.