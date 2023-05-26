Liberty prevails over Bullard 7-1 to even Region III Final series, 1-1

COLLEGE STATION – Liberty, the defending Class 4A state champions, downed Bullard 7-1 Thursday night to even the Class 4A, Region III Final best-of-three series at a game apiece.
The two teams will meet back up at Texas A&M University’s Davis Diamond at 6 p.m. Saturday evening for the decisive game.
Liberty-ace Brookelyn Taylor held Bullard to just five hits, with Bullard’s lone run coming in the seventh inning.
Senior Callie Bailey snuck a base hit down the line in right field to get aboard with one out. Kirsten Malone followed with a double – Bullard’s only extra base hit of the night – into the gap in left center that moved Bailey over to third base. Hadi Fults followed by receiving her fourth intentional base on balls of the night to load the bases.
Teagan Graul stepped into the batter’s box and stroked a sacrifice fly to deep center field that enabled Bailey to motor in from third base.
Bullard left 10 runners stranded while Liberty had nine runners left on base.
After giving up a game winning home run to Hadi Fults in Wednesday’s Game 1, Taylor redeemed herself by handcuffing the Bullard batters. She struck out four and walked two (excluding the four intentional free passes) and collected the win in the circle for Liberty (35-8).
Malone, a freshman, had two of Bullard’s hits, while Dakota Payne and Kamyn Honzell each had a base hit.
Bailee Slack went 2-2 and walked twice to lead Liberty at the plate. She also scored three runs and stole two bases, proving why she is Liberty-as lead-off batter.
Hollie Thomas had two hits and drove in three runs while Taylor launched a solo home run off of the scoreboard in left filed to lead off the second stanza.
Bullard junior Anistyn Foster got the start in the circle and had some control issues that Liberty was able to take advantage of early.
Foster worked three innings and gave up six runs on five hits, walked six and fanned two.
Freshman Brooklyn Brannon pitched the rest of the way and held Liberty to just one run.
Up 3-0, Liberty put the game out of reach in the fourth inning by scoring three additional runs on three hits and one Bullard miscue.
The loss extinguished a 27-game Bullard winning streak.
