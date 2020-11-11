Lindale ekes out a win over Jacksonville in final 30 seconds

Lindale's Shellin Steen scored six timely points in the final 45 ticks to push Lindale past Jacksonville, 62-59, at the John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 with the win, while the Maidens evened their slate at 1-1.
With Jacksonville leading 58-56 with 1:04 left in regulation, Steen, a 6-foot center, hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 58.
The Maidens regained the advantage, 59-58, when Grace Abercrombie hit the second of two tries from the stripe with 34 seconds left.
After a time out by the Lindale coaching staff, the Lady Eagles quickly went to Steen from down low and she drained her shot, which put Lindale up 60-59 with 14 ticks showing on the clock.
Jacksonville worked the ball into their half of the court on the ensuing possession before calling time out with 6.4 second remaining.
On the inbound play the Maidens attempted to get the ball to Abercrombie in the near corner, but Lindale's Lily Chamberlain forced a turnover on the play, giving Lindale possession of the ball.
Steen added two more points from the charity stripe with .9 left in the game to account for the Lady Eagles' final points.
The game was actually a free throw fest, with a total of 77 freebies being lofted by the two teams.
Lindale made 20-33 (60.6%) while the Maidens sank 26-44 (59.1%).
For the second-straight game Abercrombie, a College of Charleston commit, poured in 35 points, which included 21 points from the free throw line.
The Maidens outscored the Lady Eagles 16-5 in the second quarter to take a 28-21 lead at intermission, but Lindale came out in the third quarter and scored 21 points to Jacksonville's 11 to move ahead, 42-39.
Sophomore Andrea Donnell gave a good effort for the Maidens by scoring nine points to go along with a team-high 17 rebounds.
Katelyn Hogg, a senior, fired in six points.
Next up for the Maidens is a noon time game against Brownsboro on Saturday in Jacksonville.
