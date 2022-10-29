Lindale survives Jacksonville's upset bid

Lindale came away with a 48-23 District 9-4A-I victory over Jacksonville on Friday night at The Historic Tomato Bowl, but the Indians made the Eagles earn everything that they got.
Lindale (6-2, 4-2) upped its regular season record while and a playoff berth with the triumph on the cold and rainy night in downtown Jacksonville.
The Indians, who fell to 3-7, 1-4, will close out their season next Friday by journeying to Henderson (1-8, 1-4). As a result of Palestine’s 37-35 win over Henderson on Friday, the Wildcats earned the final playoff berth in the conference.
Leading 23-14 to start the second half, the Eagles got the ball first to start the third quarter and proceeded to add a touchdown when Wyatt Parker ran off left tackle and scored on a 7-yard run that capped off an eight-play scoring march that gave Lindale a 29-14 advantage with 8:08 left in the third.
Jacksonville cut the Eagle lead to eight points when the Tribe scored on a 55-yard catch and run by Koda Canady from Ryan McCown that came with 3:40 to go in the third.
Although the ball was wet and heavy, McCown threw four touchdown passes in the game. He also gave up an interception late in the game on a glorified Hail Mary.
Lindale increased its advantage to two scores, once again, with 10:44 left to play in the game. That’s when Parker raced into the end zone standing up for a touchdown.
The Jacksonville defense held Lindale on a fourth-and-two from the Indians 32-yard line, giving the Tribe the ball back with 3:30 left to play.
McCown needed just two plays to chop the Eagle lead down to 36-28 following a 35-yard touchdown catch by Devin McCuin, who was running a go route down the Indians sidelines. The score came with 2:59 showing on the clock.
The Eagles elected to go for the on-side kick and when they did it was recovered by Landon Sullivan at the Jacksonville 49-yard line.
With 33 ticks showing on the scoreboard, the Eagles’ Seth Baggett reeled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Levi Thornton, which moved the score to 43-28.
McCown’s first scoring strike of the evening came with 4:53 remaining in the first period when he connected with Jonathan Johnson from 14 yards out.
With 1:31 to play in the first half, McCown teamed up with Jonathan Johnson to produce a 55-yard touchdown. After a successful point after touchdown by Jesus Nuez, Lindale’s lead had been trimmed to 15-14.
