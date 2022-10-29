Lindale survives Jacksonville's upset bid

Jacksonville quarterback Ryan McCown (4) runs around the left side of the line after getting several good blocks. The Indians were defeated by the Eagles, 48-23. McCown, a senior, tossed four touchdown passes.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

Lindale came away with a 48-23 District 9-4A-I victory over Jacksonville on Friday night at The Historic Tomato Bowl, but the Indians made the Eagles earn everything that they got.

Lindale (6-2, 4-2) upped its regular season record while and a playoff berth with the triumph on the cold and rainy night in downtown Jacksonville.

The Indians, who fell to 3-7, 1-4, will close out their season next Friday by journeying to Henderson (1-8, 1-4). As a result of Palestine’s 37-35 win over Henderson on Friday, the Wildcats earned the final playoff berth in the conference.

Leading 23-14 to start the second half, the Eagles got the ball first to start the third quarter and proceeded to add a touchdown when Wyatt Parker ran off left tackle and scored on a 7-yard run that capped off an eight-play scoring march that gave Lindale a 29-14 advantage with 8:08 left in the third.

Jacksonville cut the Eagle lead to eight points when the Tribe scored on a 55-yard catch and run by Koda Canady from Ryan McCown that came with 3:40 to go in the third.

Although the ball was wet and heavy, McCown threw four touchdown passes in the game. He also gave up an interception late in the game on a glorified Hail Mary.

Lindale increased its advantage to two scores, once again, with 10:44 left to play in the game. That’s when Parker raced into the end zone standing up for a touchdown.

The Jacksonville defense held Lindale on a fourth-and-two from the Indians 32-yard line, giving the Tribe the ball back with 3:30 left to play.

McCown needed just two plays to chop the Eagle lead down to 36-28 following a 35-yard touchdown catch by Devin McCuin, who was running a go route down the Indians sidelines. The score came with 2:59 showing on the clock.

The Eagles elected to go for the on-side kick and when they did it was recovered by Landon Sullivan at the Jacksonville 49-yard line.

With 33 ticks showing on the scoreboard, the Eagles’ Seth Baggett reeled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Levi Thornton, which moved the score to 43-28.

McCown’s first scoring strike of the evening came with 4:53 remaining in the first period when he connected with Jonathan Johnson from 14 yards out.

With 1:31 to play in the first half, McCown teamed up with Jonathan Johnson to produce a 55-yard touchdown. After a successful point after touchdown by Jesus Nuez, Lindale’s lead had been trimmed to 15-14.

