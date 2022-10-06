LINDALE – The Jacksonville High School boys cross country team continued to compete against Class 6A and 5A schools and they also continued to run well against the stiffer competition.
On Thursday the Tribe finished in third place in the big school division, tallying 76 points.
Pine Tree, with 42 points came in first and Mount Pleasant ran second with 59 points.
Completing the order of finish behind Jacksonville was Texas High (117), Corsicana (129), Whitehouse (133) and Cumberland Academy (147).
Jacinto Flores (17:32) and Angel Luna (17:32.3) came in ninth and 10th place respectively for the Tribe.
In 15th place was Cole Killinsworth (17:53), while JD Salaza (18:01) wound up 17th.
John Lambert was clocked in 18:39 and took 27th place.
Other Indian runners who did not figure in the team points included Chris Gallegos (28th), Jared Cardenas (30th) and Nicolas Valdez (39th).
The Tribe are coached by Rudy Jaramillo.
Class 4A-1A Varsity Girls
Jacksonville came in fifth place out of 26 schools in the Class 4A-1A varsity girls segment. The Maidens registered 189 points.
The top four teams were: Kaufman (35), Mabank (129), Grace Community (155) and Canton (167).
Emily Martinez was timed in 12:39 (2 miles) and finished in fourth place in the individual standings.
Jewel McCullough ran 25th for the Maidens. Her time was 13:30.
Rounding out the top five for Jacksonville was 34. Sophia Hernandez (13:42), 62. Darianna Guerrero (14:08) and 83. Mya Morales (14:33).
Also running for Jacksonville, but not counting towards the team point total, was Diana Garcia (101st), Elizabeth Nava (111th), Arely Romero (135th), Aly Toledo (136th), Evelyn Lara (159th), Janetzy Garcia (160th), Alivia Gary (163rd), Alexa Medellin (170th) and Victoria Villanueva (171st.).
Fightin’ Maiden cross country is coached by Brittney Batten.
