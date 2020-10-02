Lindale XC Meet: Bullard girls place third, Panthers 11th

LINDALE — Bullard finished in third place in the varsity girl's division team standings of the Lin dale Eagle Invitational on Thursday.
The Panthers came in 11th place in the varsity boys grouping.
Girls
Lady Panther freshman Riley Rogers nabbed a second place in the individual standings, completing the course in a time of 14:51.
Lucy Moore, a junior ran a 15:58 and ended up in ninth place, followed by freshman Wylie Garner, who was timed in 16:03, which put her in 10th place.
Ellie Galen of Kaufman crossed the finish line first, posting a time of 14:03.
Kaufman scored 28 points to finish in first place, followed by Kilgore with 104 points and Bullard with 131.
Boys
Panther-senior Hayden Jeff’s finished the 5K layout in a time of 18:24 to claim third place in the individual standings.
Jack Elam, a freshman, was clocked in 22:12, which put him in ninth place.
Spring Hill's Nick Oppenheimer froze the timer on 18:00 to win first place.
The top-three teams were Eustace (87), Kilgore (89) and Spring Hill (93).
Bullard ended the day in 11th place with 288 points.
