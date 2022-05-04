Lindsay Davis records 1000th-career K as a high school player

TROUP - Lyndsay Davis of Troup High School achieved a hard-to-reach softball milestone in her team's playoff victory over Ore City on Friday.
Davis, a right handed pitcher who has signed with McNeese State University, logged her 1000th-career strike out as a high school player during her team's victory, which earned the Lady Tigers a bi-district championship.
Heading into a UIL, Class 3A, Region II area series against Mount Vernon that opens up on Friday, Davis sports a 19-4 record, with an earned run average of 0.28.
She has pitched 20 complete games and a total of 126.1 innings.
Davis needs four strikeouts to reach the 300-strike out mark for the season.
To cap off the weekend, Davis was one of 26 student athletes from the East Texas area that was presented with a scholarship by the Texas Association of Sports Officials.
The scholarship was awarded at a banquet that was held at the Rose Garden in Tyler on Sunday.
