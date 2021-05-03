Lindsay Davis surpasses 300 strike outs in a season mark

LONGVIEW — Having already topped the 500-career strike out point earlier this season, Troup-junior Lindsay Davis reached another pinnacle on Saturday afternoon during the Lady Tigers' 12-0 bi-district series-clinching victory over New Diana.
When the hard-throwing Davis rang up Callie Click to end the fourth inning, Davis reached the 300-strike out mark for the season.
Davis pitched a no-hitter in the game and ended up striking out 13 Lady Eagles in the contest.
Davis now stands at 303 strike outs for the year, which according to Lady Tiger head softball coach, Sam Weeks, is a new school record for the most strike outs in a season.
Troup, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, will play Mount Vernon in a best-of-3 Area series. Game 1 will get under way at 7 p.m. on Friday at LeTourneau University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.