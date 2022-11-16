Lindsey pours in 18 points in JC's loss to SW Mississippi

SUMMIT, Miss. - Jacksonville College continued its brutal non-conference schedule on Tuesday evening when it played Southwest Mississippi Community College on the final night of the Coca-Cola Classic in Summit, Miss.
The Bears moved to 5-2 after downing the Jaguars, 74-63.
JC (0-6) is scheduled to host Murray State (Okla.) at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Aggies (5-3) beat the Jags in the season opener on Nov. 1 by a score of 87-57. That game was played in Oklahoma.
Houston (Dobie High School)-freshman Deven Lindsey canned 18 points to go along with four rebounds and six assists for the Jags.
Kaden Keal added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Keal, a sophomore out of Madison High School in Dallas, leads his team in scoring with 10.5 points a game.
Other Jags recording a noteworthy effort included Bryce Ware (9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) and Fawaz Odunbaku (6 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists).
JC struggled from 3-point range in its latest game. The Jags hit just 6-of-24 (25-percent) of its attempts from behind the arc.
