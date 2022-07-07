Lively finishes in 2nd place in latest NTPGA East Medalist tour event

GLADEWATER — Brenden Lively of Bullard came within a hair of winning the Boys 11-12 Division of the NTPGA East Medalist tour stop at the Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater on Wednesday.
Lively carded an 86, which put him one stroke back of the winner, Connor Johnston of Carthage.
A pair of Bullard golfers played in the 15-16 Division, which saw Kyle Schneider fire a 77, which was good enough for third place.
Noah Nichols came in at 100 to end the day in 11th place.
