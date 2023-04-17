As a part of their Easter weekend visit with their grandparents Jane and John Livingstone, brothers Parker, 17, and Bradley Livingstone, 21, decided to escape to Lake Jacksonville and do a little fishing.
The Livingstone brothers made good use of their time by catching a giant catfish that weighed in at 38 pounds and was 42 inches long.
Parker Livingstone is a senior at Lucas-Lovejoy High School and is one of the top wide receivers in Texas.
After receiving 34 NCAA Division I offers, he announced last week that he had narrowed his choices down to Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Texas and Texas A&M.
Bradley Livingston is a student at Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.