Livingstone brothers reel in a huge catfish at Lake Jacksonville

From left, brothers Parker and Bradley Livingstone caught a 38-pound catfish on Lake Jacksonvllle while in town visiting their grandparents Jane and John Livingstone over the Easter weekend. Parker, 17, attends Lucas-Lovejoy High School while Bradley, 21, is a University of Arkansas student.

As a part of their Easter weekend visit with their grandparents Jane and John Livingstone, brothers Parker, 17, and Bradley Livingstone, 21, decided to escape to Lake Jacksonville and do a little fishing.

The Livingstone brothers made good use of their time by catching a giant catfish that weighed in at 38 pounds and was 42 inches long.

Parker Livingstone is a senior at Lucas-Lovejoy High School and is one of the top wide receivers in Texas.

After receiving 34 NCAA Division I offers, he announced last week that he had narrowed his choices down to Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Texas and Texas A&M.

Bradley Livingston is a student at Arkansas.

