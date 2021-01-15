Lobo Invitational: Jacksonville wins over Forney

Jacksonville improved to 4-0-1 on Thursday afternoon after earning a 1-0 win over Forney on the opening day of the (Longview) Lobo Invitational.
Nathan Ramirez punched in the lone goal of the match, giving the Tribe the victory.
Picking up an assist on the goal was Lizandro Escareño.
This year's Tribe team is built around solid defensive play and team Jacksonville gave an excellent showing on the defensive side.
Tribe head coach Rudy Jaramillo credited Ilian Mena, Peyton Robinson, Oscar Servin, Adrian Rangel and Jose Solano for their defensive performances.
Jaramillo said that he had to move Solano down from the forward position due to injuries.
Davy Smith picked up the shut out in goal for Jacksonville.
The Lobo Invitational will wrap up on Saturday.
