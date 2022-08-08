Local and area high schools set to open volleyball season on Monday and Tuesday

Brook Hill and Rusk, along with the Troup Lady Tigers, will officially kick off the new volleyball season in Cherokee County when they face off at 6 p.m. at the Eagle Coliseum in Rusk this evening.
Both outfits have new head coaches with Mika Hubbard coming over from Shelbyville to lead the Lady Guard and Corrina Ford switching sports at Rusk, moving to volleyball after serving as girl's basketball coach last season.
A junior varsity between the Lady Guard and the Lady Eagles will get things started at 5 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m. Monday, Troup will welcome Overton to Tiger Gymnasium as Lady Tiger head coach Arden Johnson begins her 16th season on the sidelines.
All of the Jacksonville teams will be in action at John Alexander Gymnasium beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with the freshman match. Marshall's Lady Mavericks will be the opposition.
Also on Tuesday night, Bullard will be hosting Canton and Neches in a tri-match that is slated to get under way at 4:30 p.m. at Panther Gymnasium.
