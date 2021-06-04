Local, area junior golfers start summer season off strong

BULLARD — The NTPGA East Medalist Summer Tour opened up at Oak Hurst in Bullard on Tuesday, with several local and area youngsters finishing at or near the top in their respective divisions.
Kaiden Schneider of Bullard shot a 2-over 74 to win first place in the Boys 15-15 segment.
Jacksonville's Grady Ault came in at T3, after carding an 83.
Bullard's Kyle Schneider finished with an 87, which put him in seventh place.
In the Boys 13-14 division, Jaxson Green from Troup checked in at 87 and finished tied for third place. A little bit farther back was Eli Falls of Bullard, who carded a 93 and was seventh.
Josie McClure of Bullard shot a 93 and ended up in fourth place in the Girls 16-18 grouping.
In the Girls 13-14 division, Rusk's Katelyn Henslee fired a 91 to take third place. Bullard's Gracie Smith finished in fifth place after shooting a 99.
