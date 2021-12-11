Local teams face intriguing match-ups in Wagstaff Classic

TYLER – The Jacksonville Indians, Bullard Panthers and Brook Hill Guard will all be taking part in the Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College on Dec. 27-29.
TJC officials unveiled the schedule for the Classic on Thursday, and at least a couple of games should get Indian, Panther and Guard fans excited.
Jacksonville is scheduled to take on district-river Tyler High at 8 p.m. on Dec. 28, in the final game of the event.
That tilt will not count in the district standings.
At 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Jacksonville and Tyler High will open district play by meeting up on the Lions' home court.
Jacksonville is off to a 12-1 start, while the Lions are 9-4.
Another game in the Wagstaff Classic to circle on the calender is the 2 p.m., Dec. 29 face off between Bullard and Brook Hill.
On Dec. 27, Jacksonville will open the evening session by colliding with Lindale at 5:30 p.m.
On the same day, Brook Hill is slated to play Cumberland Academy at 11:30 a.m. and Bullard will go up against Arp at 12:45 p.m.
On Dec. 28, the Guard will take on Brownsboro at noon, followed by a skirmish featuring Bullard and the Tyler HEAT. at 1:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m. that evening Jacksonville will battle Longview.
All game are scheduled to be played at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by going to apacheathletics.com and clicking on the Apache Athletics Ticketing tab.
