Locals Scooter Baker, Braxton Kincade help SE Okla. to win over Ark. Tech

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Former Jacksonville High School standout Scooter Baker and Braxton Kincade, who is from Troup, did their respective parts to help propel Southeastern Oklahoma State University (NCAA, Division II, Great American Conference) to a 38-20 victory over Arkansas Tech University last Thursday.
The game was the season and conference opener for both schools.
Baker, a 6'-1”, 230 lb. linebacker, made three solo tackles and one assisted tackle for the Savage Storm.
The sophomore, is the son of Samuel and Donnettera Baker.
Kincade, a 6'-2”, 185 lb. wide receiver who prepped at Winona High School, had seven catches for 93 yards and caught two touchdown passes.
The junior is the son of Tracy and Theresa Kincade.
Southeastern Oklahoma will host Harding University at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Durant, Okla.
