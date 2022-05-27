Logan Rogers signs offer to join Texas Wesleyan track team

FORT WORTH – Texas Wesleyan University announced on Thursday that Logan Rogers of Alto High School has signed with the school's track and field team.
Rogers finished as the Class 2A state runner-up in the 300 Meter Hurdles earlier this month. Earlier, Rogers qualified for state by winning the Region III championship in the event.
Texas Wesleyan head track and field coach Randy Daizell said in a press release that he believes Rogers will be a good fit for his program and that he really likes the fact that Rogers was a successful multi-sport athlete at Alto.
"Logan (Rogers) is a great young man that I was really impressed with from the moment I met him,”Daizell said. “I love kids that have strong multi-sport backgrounds like he does – they are really resilient and tough because of their involvement in a variety of teams and sports. Logan only got to run a handful of track meets because he was also playing baseball at the same time, but he was still very successful in both sports. He obviously stayed very busy all year as witnessed by his awards as the football MVP, baseball MVP and track MVP as well as the golf and tennis he did. I think he has the potential to be not only a very good 400m hurdler in college, but also a good decathlete.”
The Fort Worth school is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA, Division I).
