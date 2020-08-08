Lone Star Conference postpones most all fall sports

The Lone Star Conference (NCAA, Division II), which includes the University of Texas Tyler, announced on Friday that its Council of Presidents have voted to postpone most all fall sports until the spring.
The decision was made given the continued presence of COVID-19 within the geographical area of the conference.
Football, soccer, and volleyball will be delayed by the decision while cross country will be allowed to go ahead with its regular schedule.
Golf and tennis will be able to take part in the non-championship portion of their schedules as well.
Volleyball practice can't begin before Aug. 24.
The sports that are pushed back until spring, will be allowed to practice, but not schedule games.
